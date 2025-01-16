Saif Ali Khan's Health Update: Actor Out of Danger, Recovering at Hospital

Saif Ali Khan Health Update: On the health condition of Actor Saif Ali Khan, his team issued an official statement saying, “Saif Ali Khan has come out of surgery and is out of danger. He is currently in recovery and the doctors are monitoring his progress. All family members are safe and the police is investigating the incident...”

Saif Ali Khan was hospitalised at Lilawati Hospital on Thursday after he was stabbed outside his residence late at night yesterday. The actor is undergoing a surgery. The Mumbai Police has registered a case and an investigation is underway. The family has issued an official statement and has asked the fans to remain patient.

Lilawati Hospital's Statement On Saif Ali Khan Stabbing

Dr Niraj Uttamani COO of Lilavati Hospital said that Saif Ali Khan was stabbed by an unidentified person at his Bandra home and was brought in at 3:30 am. Dr Niraj Uttamani, COO of Lilavati Hospital says “Saif Ali Khan was attacked by an unidentified person at his house. He has six wounds from sharp objects like knife etc. of which two wounds are deep and one close to his spine.

A small piece of foreign body close to the spine is identified. He is currently undergoing surgery under Dr Nitin Dange, Consultant Neurosurgeon, Dr Leena Jain,Consultant Plastic Surgeon, Dr Nisha Gandhi, Consultant Anaesthesiologist, Dr Kavita Srinivas,Intensivist, Dr Manoj Deshmukh Consultant Radiologist. The extent of the damage will be understood once the surgery is completed.”

Saif Ali Khan Issues Statement On The Incident

The official statement reads, “There was an attempted burglary at Mr Saif Ali Khan’s residence. He is currently in hospital undergoing a surgery. We request the media and fans to be patient. It is a police matter We will keep you updated on the situation.”