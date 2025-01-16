Search icon
Published 08:47 IST, January 16th 2025

Saif Ali Khan Stabbed: Mumbai Police Suggests Intruder Attack

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was injured after an intruder attacked him with a knife at his residence in Mumbai.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Saif Ali Khan Stabbed | Image: X

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was injured after an intruder attacked him with a knife at his residence in Mumbai, police said on Thursday. 

Saif Ali Khan Stabbed

Khan was hospitalised following the incident which took place around midnight at the actor's house in Bandra area, they said.

As per initial information, an unidentified person entered Khan's house and both of them had a scuffle. Some family members of the actor were present in the house at the time of the incident, an official said.

Khan was injured in knife attack by the intruder. He was taken to the Lilavati Hospital in Bandra and was reported to be out of danger, the official said.

Actor Saif Ali Khan is receiving treatment at Lilavati Hospital And Research Centre after he sustained minor injuries following a scuffle with an intruder who entered his residence late last night at 2 AM.

After receiving information about the incident, the Bandra police reached the spot and launched an investigation, he said.

With Agency Inputs

 

 

Updated 08:56 IST, January 16th 2025

