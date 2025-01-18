Photo, Location, Video Call: How Railway Police Traced Saif Ali Khan’s Alleged Attacker

New Delhi: In a major breakthrough in Saif Ali Khan stabbing case, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) on Saturday detained the suspect attacker from Durg, Chhattisgarh . The suspect has been identified as Aakash Kanojia

“A suspect Aakash Kanojia has been detained from Durg, Chhattisgarh. Information about this suspect was received from Assistant Police Inspector Juhu Police Station, Mumbai Police that a suspect is travelling by Jnaneswari Express train and he shared the photo of the suspect. The suspect was brought to Durg RPF post and Mumbai Police officials were contacted through video call. A team of Mumbai Police will reach Raipur today to take charge of the suspect”, said Munawar Khursheed, IG RPF SECR Zone, Bilaspur.

How Kanojia Was Detained?

"We got information from Mumbai Police that a suspect is travelling by Jnaneswari Express train. They shared his photo and tower location. On that basis, we checked the general coach and found him. Mumbai Police officials were contacted through video call and the suspect's identity was confirmed. He has been detained", said Sanjeev Sinha, RPF Durg in-charge.

Further interrogation of the suspect will be done by Mumbai Police, Sinha added.

Reports suggest that the detained individual closely resembled the suspect in the actor-stabbing case. He was found carrying a bag identical to the one spotted in the CCTV footage linked to the incident.

Detained Individual Still a Suspect, Says Mumbai Police

Mumbai Police have clarified that the individual detained from Chhattisgarh in connection with the Saif Ali Khan stabbing case is still a suspect. The information leading to the detention was shared with the railway police, who acted promptly. Authorities emphasized that appropriate action will be taken after thorough verification and confirmation of the individual’s involvement in the case.

Suspect Purchased Earphones Post Attack

Earlier in the day, Crime Branch officials of Mumbai Police collected CCTV footage from a mobile shop in Dadar visited by the alleged suspect to purchase earphones after stabbing actor Saif Ali Khan at his apartment.

The suspect had visited the shop, "Iqra".

"He (the suspect) visited my shop and purchased an earphone for Rs 50. He gave me Rs 100, I returned him Rs 50 and he left the shop. Some police officials came to the shop yesterday (Friday) and took away the CCTV footage. They enquired about the person (suspect). I wasn't aware of what he had done," Hasan, who works at the shop, said.

"My boy who works here told me that he gave earphones to him (alleged suspect) and later he. Some police officials came and took the CCTV footage yesterday," said shop owner Shakir.