Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case: Mumbai Police Arrest Woman From West Bengal

Mumbai: Mumbai Police, on Monday, arrested a woman from West Bengal in connection with the attack on actor Saif Ali Khan.

A source said cops conducted a search operation in Nadia district. Investigation revealed that the SIM used by the Bangladeshi national, who was arrested earlier in Mumbai for the attack, was registered in the name of the woman, the source said.

A two-member team of Mumbai Police arrived in West Bengal on Sunday.

"A woman was arrested by Mumbai Police from Chapra in Nadia district in the Saif Ali attack case. They may apply for transit remand to take her to Mumbai," said the source in West Bengal Police.

The woman, Khukhumoni Jahangir Sheikh, was known to the arrested Bangladeshi, Shariful Fakir. "Fakir had entered India illegally through the India- Bangladesh border near Siliguri in north Bengal and got in touch with this woman. She is a resident of Andulia in Murshidabad district of West Bengal," he said.

In the early hours of January 16, Khan was stabbed six times at his Bandra residence in Mumbai.

The actor was rushed to the Lilavati Hospital where he underwent spinal and plastic surgery for his wounds. He was released from the hospital on January 21.