Saif Ali Khan Stabbing: Deep Dive Into The Investigation And Accused's Bangladeshi Background

Mumbai: The man accused of attacking Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan inside his Mumbai apartment has been arrested. The incident took place on January 16, when the actor was attacked by an intruder inside his flat in the upscale Satguru Sharan building in Bandra.

The accused, identified as Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad, is found to be a Bangladeshi national, who had illegally entered India. During the initial interrogation, the police suspected that the accused entered the building with the intention to rob. The police reports revealed that Shehzad climbed several floors of the building, eventually reaching Khan’s 12th-floor apartment using a pipe and breaking in through a bathroom window.

Further, as the accused entered the actor’s house, he was confronted by the actor’s staff and started arguing with a nanny. He allegedly demanded Rs 1 crore, and when Saif Ali Khan arrived at the scene, the accused attacked him with a knife in the back. Khan later managed to lock the flat, believing the intruder was trapped, but the accused managed to escape.

Saif Ali Khan was stabbed by an intruder at the 'Satguru Sharan' building in Bandra at around 2.30 am on January 16. The 54-year-old actor was rushed to Lilavati Hospital for emergency surgery and is currently recovering.

CCTV Footage Surfaces

Meanwhile, after the arrest of the accused, a CCTV clip from January 9, a week before the brutal stabbing attack on Saif Ali Khan, has surfaced, which reportedly helped the police trace and catch the accused. The video clip showed the accused, a Bangladeshi national, roaming the Dadar and Prabhadevi areas, providing key leads that ultimately led to his arrest.

The video evidence showed Shehzad roaming around the Dadar railway station, an area in Prabhadevi and Worli Koliwada in the week preceding the attack. Police said the accused used several aliases, including Bijoy Das, Vijay Das, Mohammad Illyas, and BJ, which further complicated the probe.

Before he was caught, posters with images of the suspect, extracted from CCTV footage showing him descending the stairs of Saif Ali Khan's home, were circulated across Mumbai and surrounding areas. Shehzad reportedly entered the home with the intent to commit theft but ended up stabbing the actor in the process.

Accused's Movements After the Attack

During the investigation, the police found that after the attack, the accused Shehzad reportedly slept at a bus stop near Patwardhan Garden in Bandra until 7 am. He then boarded a train and made his way to Worli in Central Mumbai. The police were able to trace his movements and arrested him in Thane later that day.

Suspicious Items Found In Accused's Bag

During his arrest, Shehzad’s bag was found to contain several suspicious items, including a hammer, screwdriver, nylon rope, and other materials. This has led police to suspect that he may have a criminal background. The items are believed to have been used in the break-in attempt.

Shehzad's Background And Charges

Shehzad, who had been living in Mumbai for the past five months, had been doing small jobs, including working at a housekeeping agency. He was arrested on charges of robbery, house-breaking, and other offences under Indian law, including provisions of the Passport Act.

The police are also investigating how Shehzad entered the country illegally and whether he had any documents to support his stay. Authorities are considering the possibility of an international conspiracy, as mentioned in court proceedings.

Court Remands Shehzad to Police Custody

Shehzad was presented in Bandra court, where he was remanded to five days of police custody. The court also acknowledged the possibility of an international conspiracy and directed the police to continue their investigation.

In his defence, Shehzad's lawyer stated that his client had been living in India for years and possessed important documents for his stay.