Part of Knife Used To Stab Saif Ali Khan Recovered By Mumbai Police From Actor's House

Mumbai: A part of the knife used for the attack in Saif Ali Khan's stabbing case has been recovered from actor's Bandra residence, the Mumbai Police informed on Saturday. The incident took place post midnight Wednesday when an intruder trespassed actor's house with an intent of a robbery. The accused reportedly stabbed Sail Ali Khan multiple times when one of the househelps raised an alarm about somebody entering the house.

As an investigation is underway, various leaks have surfaced showing the prime-accused or suspect in CCTV photos and videos.

Suspect in Saif's stabbing incident detained

Amid this, a suspect detained in connection with the stabbing case, was nabbed by the Raipur Railway Protection Force (RPF) in Durg, Chhattisgarh , while he was travelling by the Jnaneswari Express train and will be handed over to the Mumbai Police for further investigation.

The suspect identified as Aakash Kanojia, aged 32-33 years, will be handed over to the Mumbai Police. The RPF also shared the picture of the accused.

According to the IG of RPF SECR Zone Bilaspur, Munawar Khursheed, RPF Raipur division had received information from the Mumbai police about the suspect travelling from the train.

"The Raipur division of RPF received information from the Mumbai police that a suspect involved in the attack on actor Saif Ali Khan was travelling by the Jnaneswari Express train. The suspect, named Aakash Kanojia, aged 32-33 years, was detained from Durg. He will be handed over to Mumbai police, who will carry out the further investigation," Khursheed said.

Providing further details, the RPF in-charge at Durg, Sanjay Sinha, said after the suspect was held, the RPF contacted the Mumbai Police officials through a video call, to confirm his identity.

"We got information from Mumbai Police that a suspect was travelling by the Jnaneswari Express train. They shared his photo and tower location. Based on that, we checked the general coach and found him. Mumbai Police officials were contacted through a video call, and the suspect's identity was confirmed. He has been detained. Further interrogation of the suspect will be done by Mumbai Police," Sinha said.

A team from Mumbai Police is expected to arrive in Raipur today to take custody of the suspect, the police said.

Saif received injury in thoracic spine during stabbing incident

The incident, which left the actor with stab wounds to his thoracic spine, occurred when an intruder allegedly confronted the actor's maid in the early hours of Thursday.

Saif, attempting to intervene, was attacked, leading to a violent confrontation. The actor was immediately taken to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital for treatment after sustaining major injuries.

According to the hospital administration, Saif Ali Khan is doing well and has been moved from the ICU to a normal room. The surgery, which involved removing a 2.5-inch-long blade, was successful, and while Saif is currently "out of danger," medical staff continue to monitor his condition closely.

In a related development, Mumbai Police have formed 20 teams as part of an extensive investigation to locate the assailant. Additionally, police are examining CCTV footage and questioning over 30 individuals, including the actor's staff and people seen in the vicinity of his residence that night.