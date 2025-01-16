Saif-Intruder 2 AM Scuffle? What Inputs Suggests So Far

Mumbai: Love Aaj Kal actor Saif Ali Khan was stabbed at his residence in the early hours of Thursday by an intruder following a scuffle. The Bollywood actor has been hospitalised at the Lilawati Hospital in Bandra and his condition is currently stable. Here's what we know about Saif-intruder's 2 am scuffle…

Saif Ali Khan Stabbed After Scuffle With Intruder

As per initial information, an unidentified person entered Khan's house and both of them had a scuffle. Some family members of the actor were present in the house at the time of the incident, an official said. A scuffle first broke out between the intruder and the actor's maid and when the actor tried to intervene and pacify the issue, he was attacked.

Bollywood Actor Hospitalised in Lilawati Hospital

At around 2:00 am today, Kareena Kapoor's husband and Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was stabbed with a sharp object by an intruder, at his residence. The actor has been taken to Lilawati Hospital in Mumbai and has been hospitalised. As per latest reports, the actor's health is currently stable and out of danger.

Saif Ali Khan Attacked: Mumbai Police Issues Statement

The intruder has not been caught and details about who he is, are yet to be ascertained but a case has been registered by the Mumbai Police; the matter is being investigated. CCTV footages of the surrounding area are being looked into, to identify the intruder.

In a statement, Mumbai Police has said, “An unknown person entered Actor Saif Ali Khan’s residence and argued with his maid, late last night. When the actor tried to intervene and pacify the man, he attacked Saif Ali Khan and injured him. Police are investigating the matter.”