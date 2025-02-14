Sajjan Kumar's Conviction Proves Cong Sheltered Sikh Riots' Culprits, Rahul Must Apologise: Sirsa

New Delhi: BJP MLA from Delhi's Rajouri Garden Manjinder Singh Sirsa, on Friday, demanded an apology from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi . The demand came two days after a Delhi Court convicted former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar of murder in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case, in which he now faces a maximum of death penalty and a minimum of life term in prison.

Sirsa in a post on X wrote, "Sajjan Kumar’s conviction proves Congress sheltered 1984 genocide culprits for decades. @RahulGandhiJi must -

Publicly apologize to Sikhs & the nation.

Expel Sajjan Kumar from Congress.

Support a Parliament resolution thanking Modi Govt for SIT & justice.

My letter to him and @priyankagandhi Ji on the same."

Special judge Kaveri Baweja stated that it was established that Kumar was part of an unlawful assembly and was guilty of having murdered Jaswant Singh and Tarundeep Singh, the husband and son of the complainant, during the incident."

Former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar (Photo: PTI)

The conviction judgment, as per PTI, further said, “The complainant who witnessed the brutal killing of her husband and son can certainly not be expected to forget the face of the person who was instigating the mob to carry out the said killings and looting and her deposition in court fortifies her stand that it is accused who was not only present during the alleged incident but also instigating and leading the mob which resulted in the commission of the aforesaid offences.”

Kumar was convicted under IPC Sections 147 (rioting), 302 (murder), 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) 395 (dacoity), 397 (robbery, or dacoity, with an attempt to cause death or grievous hurt), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees), 436 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy house, etc), and 440 (mischief committed after preparation made for causing death or hurt) aside from other provisions.