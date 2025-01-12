Sambhal Authorities Order Removal Of 'Illegal' Shops Near 'Akarm Mochan Koop'

Sambhal (UP): Authorities have ordered the removal of a dozen "illegal" shops near the historical 'Akarm Mochan Koop' in front of Sadar Police Station here.

The owners of the shops, allegedly built on encroached upon land, were ordered to vacate the premises by Sub-Divisional Magistrate Vandana Mishra on Sunday.

The administration has warned of legal action and a demolition if the shops were not vacated within time.

The Akarm Mochan Koop is one of the city's 19 historical wells that are undergoing restoration as part of the administration's heritage conservation project.

District Magistrate Rajendra Pensiya had on Friday issued orders for the excavation and restoration of the well, while instructing officials to clear encroachments from the area.

Consequently, the SDM convened a meeting with shop owners on Sunday and emphasised the importance of preserving the site.

"Preliminary investigations suggest that these shops have been built on public roads, narrowing the space significantly. A total of 12 shops are under scrutiny," the SDM told reporters.

"Of these, 11 shopkeepers claim they pay rent to a mosque located behind the shops. We have instructed all shop owners to vacate the premises voluntarily. Failure to comply will lead to legal action and forced removal," she said.

The administration's efforts are part of a broader campaign to reclaim 68 pilgrimage sites and 19 historic wells in Sambhal from illegal encroachments.