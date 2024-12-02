Sambhal Issue To Be Discussed In Parliament On Tuesday, Says SP MP

New Delhi: The Sambhal violence is set to be discussed in the Parliament on Tuesday. Dharmendra Yadav, Samajwadi Party MP, on Monday, confirmed the report saying that the Sambhal issue will be put up before the parliament on December 3. The SP MP made the announcement after the conclusion of the all-party meeting of floor leaders with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

Earlier in the day, the opposition members protested in the Lok Sabha over the Sambhal violence, following which the proceedings of the House were adjourned for the day. As soon as the House reconvened at 12 noon after the first adjournment, opposition members rushed into the Well and started raising slogans on Sambhal violence. While some members were in the Well, others stood in the aisle and raised slogans. With the opposition members not relenting, Ray adjourned the House for the day.

Violence erupted in Sambhal on November 24 during a court-ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid, killing four people and injuring many others. The survey was linked to a petition claiming that a temple once stood at the site of the mosque.

Several Samajwadi Party (SP) lawmakers, including its Sambhal MP, were stopped from entering the violence-hit Sambhal district last week as the administration extended a ban on the entry of outsiders and public representatives into the area till December 10 to maintain peace and order.

The SP had announced that a 15-member delegation would visit Sambhal to collect information about the violence that broke out over the Shahi Jama Masjid's survey.

Earlier in the day, Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai was served a notice by the police urging him to postpone his visit to the violence-hit Sambhal district.