Sambhal Violence: CCTV Shows Rioters Throwing Stones As Part Of Planned-Stragegy

Sambhal: A CCTV footage of the Sambhal violence has surfaced showing clearly that the rioters throwing stones at the police officials. The video clearly shows rioters throwing stones as part of a well-planned conspiracy.

Many miscreants who were part of the violent mob had also covered their face, hiding their identity. According to reports, majority of rioters were between the age group of 20-30 years.

What happened in Sambhal violence on Sunday

Three people were killed and scores of others, including around 20 security personnel and four personnel of the administration, were injured as protesters opposing a court-ordered survey of a Mughal-era mosque clashed with police on Sunday.

The protesters torched vehicles and pelted stones at the police, who used tear gas and batons to disperse the mob.

"Shots were fired by the miscreants... the PRO of the superintendent of police suffered a gunshot to the leg, the police circle officer was hit by pellets and 15 to 20 security personnel were injured in the violence," Moradabad Divisional Commissioner Aunjaneya Kumar Singh said.

He said that a constable also suffered a serious head injury, while the deputy collector fractured his leg.

Internet services have been suspended in Sambhal tehsil for 24 hours and the district administration declared a holiday on November 25 for all students up to Class 12.

Images shared on social media showed protesters pelting stones at cops from atop buildings and in front of the Shahi Jama Masjid. Later, police personnel were purportedly seen cornering and hitting people as they tried to disperse a large crowd in a narrow alleyway.

Visuals also showed a lane strewn with a large number of slippers, bricks and stones. In another purported clip, some police personnel in riot gear were seen firing gunshots towards a lane while flames leapt and smoke billowed into the air in the background.

One purported clip showed Superintendent of Police (SP) Krishan Kumar urging stone-pelters not to indulge in violence.

"Do not spoil your future for these politicians," he is heard saying through his megaphone. Kumar also told reporters that videos are going viral at many places that the police have opened fire.

Refuting such allegations, he said, "Police have used pellet guns. No weapons were used that could take anyone's life. As many as 21 people have been detained. Several kinds of weapons have been recovered from them. At the spot where the firing took place, many shells of different bores have been recovered." "Weapons have also been recovered from the houses of the detained people. Firing took place from a house in Nakhasa police station area, from where two women have been detained," he added.

Tension has been brewing in Sambhal since Tuesday when the Jama Masjid was surveyed on the orders of a local court following a petition that claimed that a Harihar temple stood at the site.

"Three people, identified as Naeem, Bilal and Nauman, have been killed," Singh said.

Twenty one people, including two women, have been detained and a probe has been launched, the official said, adding that those accused in the violence would be booked under the stringent National Security Act (NSA).