Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 12:00 IST, November 26th 2024

Sambhal Violence: Schools, Shops Reopen; Internet Remains Suspended

The authorities have imposed restrictions on the entry of outsiders and public representatives into Sambhal until November 30.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Violence erupts during protest over Sambhal mosque survey | Image: ANI

Sambhal: Two days after violence broke out during a court-ordered survey of a Mughal-era mosque, life in Sambhal was gradually returning to normal on Tuesday with schools reopening and several shops selling daily essentials resuming operations. Internet services, however, remain suspended.

Police and administration officials are continuing to closely monitor the situation, with personnel deployed at key intersections and Rapid Action Force teams stationed in sensitive areas.

The authorities have imposed restrictions on the entry of outsiders and public representatives into Sambhal until November 30.

Although the situation in most parts of the district appeared calm, the area around Shahi Jama Masjid remained deserted.

Tension had been brewing in Sambhal since November 19 when the mosque was first surveyed on the court's orders following a petition claiming that a Harihar temple had stood at the site.

On Sunday, a large group of people gathered near the mosque and started shouting slogans as the survey team resumed its work. They then clashed with security personnel, torched vehicles and pelted stones.

According to official figures, four people have died because of the violence, which has left around two dozen others, including security personnel and administration officials, injured.

While a magisterial probe into the violence is ongoing, Superintendent of Police Krishna Kumar Vishnoi had said on Monday that the situation was under control and emphasised that "strict action will be taken against those responsible for the unrest".

He had added that the police were analysing drone footage, CCTV camera recordings, and mobile videos to identify the suspects and apprehend them.

The police have arrested 25 people so far and registered seven FIRs, naming the Samajwadi Party's Sambhal MP Zia-ur-Rehman Barq, and Sohail Iqbal -- son of the party's local MLA Iqbal Mehmood -- and 2,750 unidentified individuals as accused.

District Magistrate Rajendra Pensiya had said on Monday that the survey was conducted under court orders.

(Except the headline, this story is not edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed)
 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 12:00 IST, November 26th 2024

Recommended

Ancient 150-Year-Old Stepwell Uncovered in Sambhal During Excavation
India News
Australian Dad Introduces Virat Kohli To His Son In Most Adorable Way
SportFit
Kuwait Bestows Mubarak Al-Kabeer Order On PM Modi | LIVE
India News
Kerala AKSHAYA AK-682 Lottery Sunday Lucky Draw OUT- Check Winners
Info
Australian Journalist Accuses Virat Kohli Of Scolding Female Journalist
SportFit
Stampede Tragedies in Nigeria: Christmas Charity Events Leave 32 Dead
World News
CID 2 X Review: Are ACP Pradyuman, Abhijeet, Daya As Good As Before?
Entertainment News
Ex-NASA Astronaut Describes Close Call With ‘2 Metallic Spherical’ UFOs
Science News
We Settled 40,000 People from Bru-Reang Community in Tripura: Amit Shah
India News
PM Modi Receives Guard of Honour in Kuwait, to Meet Crown Prince Today
India News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.