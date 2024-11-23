Sarath Election Results 2024: JMM's Uday Shankar Singh Defeats BJP's Randhir Kumar Singh

Sarath Election Results 2024: The counting of votes in Sarath assembly election concluded on Saturday, November 23. JMM's Uday Shankar Singh defeats BJP's Randhir Kumar Singh with 32229 votes. BJP had won from the Sarath seat during the last Jharkhand Assembly election. Stay with us, as we bring you the latest updates on Sarath assembly election results.

Sarath Assembly constituency in Jharkhand is one of the 81 Assembly constituencies in the state. The elections in Jharkhand took place in two phases in November.

Jharkhand Assembly Election Result 2024

Sarath Election Results 2024: Here Are The Updates

Counting Continues for Sarath Assembly Seat: Tight Contest Between JMM and BJP

JMM's Uday Shankar Singh defeats BJP's Randhir Kumar Singh with 32229 votes.

JMM candidate Uday Shankar Singh has won from Sarath, defeating BJP's Randhir Kumar Singh.

Uday Shankar Singh polled 124669 votes compared to Randhir Kumar Singh's 92440.

In the Sarath constituency, a fierce contest is underway as vote counting progresses.

Uday Shankar Singh of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) is locked in a battle with Randhir Kumar Singh of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

So far, Uday Shankar Singh has secured 14 votes, while Randhir Kumar Singh has garnered 26,611 votes.

With the results still in progress, both parties remain hopeful as the final outcome approaches.

08:00 AM: Counting of votes begins

Counting of votes begins 06:00 AM: Counting of votes to begin at 8 AM following tight security.

Vote Counting and Trends

Counting is underway for the Sarath seat, and early results will reveal which candidate is leading and who is trailing.

Sarath was part of the second phase of voting in Jharkhand, held on November 20, 2024. The state conducted voting in two phases—November 13 and November 20—covering all 81 constituencies.

The Election Commission will announce the final results later today, November 23, 2024.

Key Candidates in the Race

This year, many candidates contested for the Sarath seat. BJP’s Randhir Kumar Singh is aiming to retain his seat, while Uday Shankar Singh from the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) is a key challenger.

Other candidates include Saif Ahmad Yaqubi from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Kajal Kumar Mahto from the Samajwadi Party (SP), and Chhaya Kol from the Communist Party of India (CPI).

Several independent candidates, including Dhannajay Prasad Singh, Krishna Kumar Singh, and Pinki Kumari, have also entered the fray.

2019 Election Results

In the last Assembly election in 2019, BJP’s Randhir Kumar Singh won the Sarath seat with 90,895 votes, defeating Uday Shankar Singh of the Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (JVM), who secured 62,175 votes.

The BJP had a vote share of 42.5%, solidifying its presence in the constituency.

What to Watch For

This year, the Sarath seat is expected to see tough competition, especially between the BJP and the Congress -JMM alliance.

The voter turnout and the presence of independent candidates could influence the results significantly.