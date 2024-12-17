Search icon
  • SBI Alert! Bank Warns of Deepfake Videos Featuring Its Top Executives

Published 11:32 IST, December 17th 2024

SBI Alert! Bank Warns of Deepfake Videos Featuring Its Top Executives

The SBI bank cautions its customers about deepfake videos falsely featuring its top executives.

Reported by: Digital Desk
SBI Alert! Bank Warns of Deepfake Videos Featuring Its Top Executives | Image: SBI

As fraud and scams are getting more advanced every day SBI has issued a warning against a latest scam. The caution notice, by State Bank of India (SBI) warned customers about a scam involving deepfake videos featuring its top executives.

SBI issued this alert on X, urging users to stay vigilant and avoid falling victim to such schemes. These fraudulent videos, created using advanced AI tools, aim to manipulate viewers into investing money in fake schemes.

In its statement, the bank clarified that neither SBI nor its top officials are associated with any investment schemes promising unrealistic or unusually high returns.
 

"We clarify that SBI or any of its Top Officials do not offer or support any such investment schemes promising unrealistic or unusually high returns. Members of the public are, therefore, cautioned against engaging with and falling prey to such deepfake videos circulated over social media," SBI wrote on X.

What SBI said in the X post

"State Bank of India cautions all its customers and the general public that Deepfake Videos of its Top Management are being circulated on Social Media that claim the launch of or support for some investment schemes. These videos attempt to advise people to invest their money in such schemes through the use of technological tools. We clarify that SBI or any of its Top Officials do not offer or support any such investment schemes promising unrealistic or unusually high returns. Members of the public are, therefore, cautioned against engaging with and falling prey to such deepfake videos circulated over Social Media."

What are deepfake videos?

Deepfake videos are digitally manipulated clips created using artificial intelligence. They often use someone’s face or voice to impersonate them, making it appear as if they are saying or doing things they never actually did. These deceptive tools are frequently used to spread misinformation or commit fraud.
 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 11:36 IST, December 17th 2024

SBI

