SC Divided on Granting Bail to Delhi Riots Accused Tahir Hussain For Poll Campaign
A Division Bench of the Supreme Court delivered a split verdict over former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Tahir Hussain interim bail plea.
New Delhi: A Division Bench of the Supreme Court on Wednesday delivered a split verdict on whether former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Tahir Hussain should be granted interim bail in a case related to the Delhi riots.
The two-judge bench, comprising of Pankaj Mithal and Ahsanuddin Amanullah passed the split verdict. While Justice Mithal rejected Hussain's plea, Justice Amanullah was in favour of Tahir Hussain's interim bail.
