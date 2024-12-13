Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • SC Refuses To Entertain Congress' Plea Against Non-Disqualification Of Its 8 MLAs By Speaker

Published 12:07 IST, December 13th 2024

SC Refuses To Entertain Congress' Plea Against Non-Disqualification Of Its 8 MLAs By Speaker

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a plea challenging the decision of the Goa assembly speaker to reject the disqualification petition of the Congress against eight of its MLAs who defected to the ruling BJP.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Supreme Court of India | Image: Shutterstock

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a plea challenging the decision of the Goa assembly speaker to reject the disqualification petition of the Congress against eight of its MLAs who defected to the ruling BJP.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Sanjay Kumar asked Congress leader Girish Chodankar, who filed the plea in the court, to move the Goa bench of the Bombay High Court to challenge the speaker's decision.

On November 1, Goa assembly speaker Ramesh Tawadkar dismissed the disqualification petition filed by the Congress against eight of its MLAs who defected to BJP.

The disqualification petition was filed by former Goa Congress chief Chodankar against MLAs Digambar Kamat, Aleixo Sequeira, Sankalp Amonkar, Michael Lobo, Delilah Lobo, Kedar Naik, Rudolf Fernandes and Rajesh Faldesai.

Dismissing Chodankar's petition, speaker Tawadkar had ruled that "upon the merger of the original political party of the elected member with another political party, the elected member will not face disqualification in either contingency i.e. whether he chooses to go with the merger or disagrees with the same".

Disqualification on grounds of defection will not apply in case of merger, Tawadkar had ruled.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 12:07 IST, December 13th 2024

Recommended

'Time For You to Step Aside': Indian-Origin MP's Letter to Trudeau
World News
PM Modi Meets Emir of Kuwait, Attends Arabian Gulf Cup Opening Ceremony
India News
Rocket From Yemen Strikes Tel Aviv, Injuring 16
World News
MEA Condemns Attack on German Christmas Market, 7 Indians Among Injured
India News
Pak Rejects US Claims On Missile Systems, Warns Of Relationship Impact
World News
Another Overloaded Ferry Capsizes In Congo: 38 Killed, Over 100 Missing
World News
Jaunpur Police Tighten Security After Rumours Of Shivling Discovery
India News
Maharashtra Cabinet Portfolios: CM Fadnavis Keeps Home; Shinde Gets PWD
India News
‘Congress Erased Baba Ambedkar’s Legacy…’: Kiren Rijiju | Exclusive
India News
Marriage Is Relationship Built on Mutual Trust, Companionship: SC
India News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.