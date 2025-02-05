SC Summons Local Bar Body Officials Over Mishandling of Senior Advocate Gaurav Bhatia

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has directed the president and secretary of the Gautam Budh Nagar district court bar association to appear before it over the alleged manhandling of a senior advocate.

A bench of Justices B R Gavai and K Vinod Chandran on March 21 last year directed both the office bearers to appear before it but they failed to comply with the order.

The bench warned non-adherence to its direction by the officials of Janpad Diwani Evam Faujdari Bar Association would be viewed seriously.

"Issue fresh notice to the president and secretary of the Janpad Dewani Ewam Faujdari Bar Association, Gautam Budh Nagar, returnable on February 17, 2025. The notice be served through the registrar of the Gautam Budh Nagar District Court," it said.

The bench's February 3 order further said, "The notice shall further state that if the president and secretary of the said bar association fail to appear before this court on the next date of hearing, the court would proceed to consider the issue and pass appropriate orders concerning the said bar association." The top court sought the UP government's response after taking note of a report from the Gautam Buddh Nagar district judge which said CCTV cameras on the court's premises were lying defunct due to the lack of maintenance funds.

The apex court, which on March 21, 2024, took note of the alleged manhandling of senior advocate Gaurav Bhatia in the district court, also made clear that it had taken a dim view of the incident and the fact that the persons responsible were identified so far.

The court took note of the report filed by district judge Amit Saxena which said CCTV cameras installed on the district court premises were dysfunctional and the footage of the incident could not be obtained.

The top court asked the district judge to preserve the CCTV footage of the incident.

It had directed the registration of a suo motu petition over the incident which took place place in the district court when lawyers were on a strike.

Senior advocate Vikas Singh, who had mentioned the matter, said lawyers allegedly misbehaved and snatched Bhatia's collar band.

A woman lawyer appeared in court and claimed she was also manhandled in a different court while appearing in a matter.

"There is no reason why this court should not accept what is placed on the record. Ordinarily, we would have insisted on a petition. But the attack on two members of the SCBA is serious. We accordingly direct the Registrar to register a suo motu writ petition," the bench said.

The top court directed the district judge to ensure the CCTV footage of the incident was in safe custody, pending any further orders and ordered for a report on the incident.

The top court said a strike by members of the bar affected litigants who were vital stakeholders in the justice system. The SCBA also condemned the misconduct of a lawyer in the district court against Bhatia.