Schools Closed in Gurugram, Faridabad Till November 25 As AQI Deepens To Severe Category

Gurugram: The Gurugram administration has ordered the closure of schools in the region till November 25 citing severe AQI in the wake of a surge in air pollution in Delhi-NCR. The closure of physical classes for students up to Class 12 in both urban and rural areas in Gurugram has been ordered. Along with Gurugram, the Faridabad administration has also extended the closure of physical classes in Faridabad till November 25, in view of the bad pollution levels in the district.

An official notification has been ordered by the officials of the district administration.

Gurugram District Commissioner Ajay Kumar issued an order which noted poor air quality index (AQI) levels in almost all urban and rural parts of the district. Therefore, in the interest of the health and safety of children, the order issued earlier on November 18 is being extended, it said.

On November 25, online classes will be conducted in all government and private schools of Gurugram district, it added.