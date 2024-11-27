Schools in Ranchi to Remain Closed on November 28. Here's Why

New Delhi: In light of the upcoming swearing-in ceremony of Jharkhand Chief Minister-designate Hemant Soren, the District Education Officer of Ranchi has announced that all schools in the city will remain closed on Thursday, November 28. The decision aims to mitigate potential traffic congestion and crowding around the venue of the ceremony, ensuring smoother transportation for attendees and participants.

Hemant Soren, leader of the JMM-led alliance, is set to take office for a second consecutive term following a significant electoral victory. His alliance secured 56 out of 81 seats in the state assembly, overcoming strong competition from the NDA, which won only 24 seats. The ceremony, scheduled for November 28, will be attended by prominent leaders from the INDIA bloc, including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav, and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Soren, who met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Tuesday, formally invited him to attend the event. On social media, he shared his excitement, saying, “Met Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji in Delhi today and invited him to attend the swearing-in ceremony of ‘Abua sarkar’ (our government) on 28th November.”