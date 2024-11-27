Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 23:36 IST, November 27th 2024

Schools in Ranchi to Remain Closed on November 28. Here's Why

Hemant Soren, leader of the JMM-led alliance, is set to take office for a second consecutive term following a significant electoral victory in Jharkhand Polls.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Schools in Ranchi to Remain Closed on November 28. Here's Why | Image: PTI

New Delhi: In light of the upcoming swearing-in ceremony of Jharkhand Chief Minister-designate Hemant Soren, the District Education Officer of Ranchi has announced that all schools in the city will remain closed on Thursday, November 28. The decision aims to mitigate potential traffic congestion and crowding around the venue of the ceremony, ensuring smoother transportation for attendees and participants.

Hemant Soren, leader of the JMM-led alliance, is set to take office for a second consecutive term following a significant electoral victory. His alliance secured 56 out of 81 seats in the state assembly, overcoming strong competition from the NDA, which won only 24 seats. The ceremony, scheduled for November 28, will be attended by prominent leaders from the INDIA bloc, including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav, and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Soren, who met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Tuesday, formally invited him to attend the event. On social media, he shared his excitement, saying, “Met Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji in Delhi today and invited him to attend the swearing-in ceremony of ‘Abua sarkar’ (our government) on 28th November.”

The JMM, which contested 43 seats in the state election, achieved its highest-ever tally by winning 34 seats. The Congress secured 16, the RJD won 4, and CPI (ML) got 2. As part of the coalition arrangement, RJD is expected to receive one ministerial position in the new government.

 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 23:36 IST, November 27th 2024

Recommended

Kuwait Bestows Mubarak Al-Kabeer Order On PM Modi | LIVE
India News
Australian Journalist Accuses Virat Kohli Of Scolding Female Journalist
SportFit
Stampede Tragedies in Nigeria: Christmas Charity Events Leave 32 Dead
World News
CID 2 X Review: Are ACP Pradyuman, Abhijeet, Daya As Good As Before?
Entertainment News
Ex-NASA Astronaut Describes Close Call With ‘2 Metallic Spherical’ UFOs
Science News
Kerala AKSHAYA AK-682 Lottery Sunday Lucky Draw OUT- Check Winners
Info
We Settled 40,000 People from Bru-Reang Community in Tripura: Amit Shah
India News
PM Modi Receives Guard of Honour in Kuwait, to Meet Crown Prince Today
India News
Manchester United vs Bournemouth LIVE Streaming: How To Watch EPL Live?
SportFit
Oppn Leaders Misleading Country: Union Min Naidu on Ambedkar Row
India News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.