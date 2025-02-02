Secret Meeting Of Congress MLAs Sparks Tensions In Telangana Unit

Hyderabad: The Congress party's Telangana unit is experiencing internal turmoil as nearly a dozen MLAs held a secret meeting ahead of the upcoming local body elections in the state. The meeting, which took place at MLA Anirudh Reddy's farmhouse in Gandipet, Hyderabad, aimed to discuss concerns about Revenue Minister Pongleti Srinivas Reddy's alleged arbitrary behaviour and neglect of senior Congress leaders.

The MLAs also expressed feelings of being overlooked in favour of leaders who joined Congress before the elections. A legislator from Mahbubnagar district convened the meeting, inviting 18 MLAs, but only 12 attended. The discussion centred around issues like ministers demanding commissions, delays in bill approvals, and officials ignoring MLAs' recommendations.

However, Nagar Kurnool MP Mallu Ravi downplayed the meeting, calling it a "dinner meeting" and accusing opposition parties of exaggerating the issue. A senior Congress minister admitted to rising tensions between veteran leaders and those who recently joined the party, specifically mentioning Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and Minister Srinivas Reddy.

In response to the meeting, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy held discussions with Minister Srinivas Reddy and other senior leaders, emphasizing the importance of maintaining discipline within the party. He directed ministers to improve coordination with MLAs and consider their recommendations, hinting at making significant decisions soon to resolve the issues.