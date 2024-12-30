Security Forces Destroy 4 Bunkers After Gunfights in Manipur

Imphal: Security forces have destroyed four bunkers of gunmen in Manipur's Imphal East and Kangpokpi districts and occupied three others following gunfights last week, police said on Monday.

The bunkers were destroyed after massive operations were conducted in the last two days in several areas bordering Thamnapokpi and Sanasabi villages where gunfights took place after adjoining hills-based gunmen launched attacks on the low-lying villages, a police statement said.

"All armed miscreants involved in recent firing incidents at Thamnapokpi and Sanasabi have been flushed out. Four illegal bunkers have been destroyed while three other bunkers have been occupied by security forces both in the valley and dominating hill areas," it said.

Further, a combined team of army, BSF and CRPF also occupied the dominating areas in Uyok Ching in Kangpokpi district.

On Friday, four persons, including a police personnel and a woman, were injured in gun attacks in Thamnapokpi and Sanasabi villages.

Armed gunmen from adjoining hills in Kangpokpi district launched gun attacks on low-lying Thamnapokpi and Sanasabi villages, resulting in gunfight with security forces and village volunteers.