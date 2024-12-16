Search icon
Published 09:35 IST, December 16th 2024

Security Forces Seize Arms, Ammunition in Manipur's Kangpokpi

Security forces seized a cache of arms and ammunition during search operations in Manipur's Kangpokpi district, a police statement said

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Security forces seized a cache of arms and ammunition during search operations in Manipur's Kangpokpi district, a police statement said | Image: PTI

Imphal:  Security forces seized a cache of arms and ammunition during search operations in Manipur's Kangpokpi district, a police statement said on Monday.

A combined team of central and state security forces seized the arms and ammunition at L Jangnomphai and Freedom Hill on Sunday, it said.

One 7.62 mm self-loading rifle, one 9mm pistol, one single barrel gun, one double barrel gun, one pompi gun, four hand grenades, four stardyne explosives, four electric detonators, were seized during the search operation by security forces.

The seized arms and ammunition were handed over to the Kangpokpi district police station for further legal actions, the statement added.

Updated 09:35 IST, December 16th 2024

