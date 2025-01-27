'Send Sam Pitroda To Afghanistan Or Iran': Netizens Slam Rahul Gandhi's Close Aide For Supporting Illegal Immigrants

New Delhi: Rahul Gandhi 's close aide Sam Pitroda, who is known for his controversial remarks and putting the Congress in trouble especially at a time when Assembly or Lok Sabha elections are near, has once again made a remark supporting illegal immigrants especially the Bangladeshis.

A video of Sam Pitroda is going viral on social media in which he is seen making a remark on illegal immigrants saying we should care for them even if we have to suffer a little bit. 'If Bangladeshi migrants want to come here, even illegally, let them come. We should include everybody. If we have to suffer a little bit, it's okay," Sam Pitroda said.

“Hum lagenge immigration ke peeche, gareeb hai ye log, bhukhe hai ye log, itna kaam kar ke aate hai, offcourse illegally aate hai, wo bhi theek nahi hai, hum samajhte hai, lekin hum immigration ke peeche padenge, Bangladeshi ke peeche lagenge, minority ke peeche lagenge. As opposed to saying we will include everybody, if we have to suffer a little bit, it's okay. we will suffer, we will share, but nobody wants to share. They want to keep their pie bigger and bigger,” Sam Pitroda said.

Pitroda's views have not gone down well with the netizens as they slammed the Indian Overseas Congress leader's for advocating for illegal migrants, spending taxpayers money at the cost of creating trouble for Indian citizens.

Political analyst Tehseen Poonawalla, who is known for supporting the Congress party, voiced his views against Pitroda and wrote, “Once again an election and once again Sam Pitroda ji will damage the GoP! Also why would any nation allow illegal immigrants in their land? Find the illegals and throw them out NOW! The Mani Shankar Aiyar-ization of the GoP and the gifts that the BJP keep getting!”

Taking to X, BJP Mumbai spokesperson Suresh Nashua said, “Rahul Gandhi's advisor Sam Pitroda wants Indians to suffer and share their resources from illegal immigrants, especially of minority community.”

Another X user wrote, “ Rahul Gandhi's advisor and Senior Congress Leader Sam Pitroda openly admits to supporting Bangladeshi Infiltration.”

One user urged President Donald Trump to deport Sam Pitroda permanently to Afghanistan or Iran.

Not the first time when Sam Pitroda has made controversial remarks as time and again, his remarks have caused more trouble than good for Congress.

How many times Pitroda created trouble for Congress?

Inheritance Tax Row

During the Lok Sabha elections 2024, Sam Pitroda stirred a political row with his ‘US has inheritance tax’ remark and advocated for wealth redistribution.

Ram Mandir Remark

Sam Pitroda at an event in US said that India rarely toucheS upon crucial issues such as inflation, employment, and education and the discourse tends to revolve around religious themes like Ram, Hanuman, and Mandir.

Middle-class should pay more tax

Pitroda in April 2019 said that the middle class should pay more taxes to guarantee a minimum income for poor households.

Pulwama remark

In Feb 2019, while speaking on Pulwama attack, Sam Pitroda had said that he doesn't know much about attacks, they take place all the time. “The attack happened in Mumbai, also. We could have then reacted and just sent our planes, but that is not the right approach. According to me, that’s not how you deal with the world.”

'Hua toh Hua'