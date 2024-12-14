Senior Congress Leader E V K S Elangovan No More

Chennai: Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister E V K S Elangovan died due to age-related ailments at a private hospital here on Saturday, the hospital said.

He was 75.

The legislator from Erode East constituency has not been keeping well for over a month. He was admitted to a hospital here on November 11.

“He passed away today despite the best efforts of the medical staff,” the hospital said.

TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai described the passing of Elangovan as “a huge loss”.