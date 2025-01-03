Search icon
  • Senior IAS Officer Faiz Ahmed Kidwai Appointed As DGCA Chief, FCI Gets New Chairman

Published 18:41 IST, January 3rd 2025

Senior IAS Officer Faiz Ahmed Kidwai Appointed As DGCA Chief, FCI Gets New Chairman

Senior IAS officer Faiz Ahmed Kidwai has been appointed as the chief of Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), an official statement said on Friday.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Senior IAS Officer Faiz Ahmed Appointed As DGCA Chief | Image: X

New Delhi: Senior IAS officer Faiz Ahmed Kidwai has been appointed as the chief of Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), an official statement said on Friday. 

Kidwai is currently serving as Additional Secretary in the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

He is a 1996-batch IAS officer of the Madhya Pradesh cadre. 

He has been appointed as Director General in the DGCA "in the rank and pay of Additional Secretary to the Government of India by keeping the Recruitment Rules of the post in abeyance", an order issued by the Personnel Ministry said.

FCI Gets New Chairman 

Ashutosh Agnihotri, has been named Chairman & Managing Director of Food Corporation of India (FCI). Agnihotri is serving as the Additional Secretary in the Union Home Ministry.  

Meanwhile, senior bureaucrat Akash Tripathi has been appointed as Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Power. Tripathi, a 1998 batch IAS officer of Madhya Pradesh cadre, is currently Chief Executive Officer (CEO), MyGoV, Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology.

Kamal Kishore Soan, Additional Secretary in the Labour Ministry, will now be Additional Secretary & Mission Director, Jal Jeevan Mission under the Department of Drinking Water & Sanitation.

Shubha Thakur, Additional Secretary in the Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, has been appointed as Additional Secretary in the Inter State Council Secretariat under the Home Ministry.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved in-situ upgrade of the post held by senior IAS officer Vinay Kumar, currently Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways.

Accordingly, Kumar will now be Additional Secretary in the same ministry. 

 

(With inputs from PTI)
 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 18:41 IST, January 3rd 2025

