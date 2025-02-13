Search icon
Published 15:32 IST, February 13th 2025

Senior IPS Officer Suspended on Charges of Sexual Harassment in Chennai

After a preliminary inquiry by the ICC, Mahesh Kumar has been suspended by the Home Department following the investigation.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Senior IPS Officer Suspended on Charges of Sexual Harassment | Image: Republic

Chennai: D Mahesh Kumar, an IPS officer and Joint Commissioner of Police in Chennai, has been suspended following a sexual harassment complaint from a woman traffic police personnel working under him, alleging that he harassed her.

Following a preliminary inquiry by the ICC, Mahesh Kumar has been placed under suspension by the Home Department after the investigation.

Department sources revealed that two women police constables lodged complaints against Magesh Kumar with the Director General of Police (DGP) and Head of Police Force, Shankar Jiwa, who then forwarded the complaints to the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) on sexual harassment.

Mahesh Kumar served as the Joint Commissioner of Police, Traffic, for Chennai South until December 2024, after which he was transferred and appointed as the Joint Commissioner of Police, Traffic, for Chennai North.

Updated 15:32 IST, February 13th 2025

