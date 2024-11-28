Search icon
Published 23:21 IST, November 28th 2024

Seven Arrested for Raping 14-Year Old Girl in Assam's Tinsukia

Seven people arrested for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl, who is now 23 weeks pregnant, at Doomdooma in Assam's Tinsukia district, police said on Thursday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Minor Girl Raped In Assam's Tinsukia | Image: X

Tinsukia: Seven people have been arrested for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl, who is now 23 weeks pregnant, at Doomdooma in Assam's Tinsukia district, police said on Thursday.

The girl was lured to a secluded spot while she was playing with her friends and taken to a different location where she was allegedly raped by seven persons which included four minors, Tinsukia Superintendent of Police, Gaurav Abhijit Dilip said.

"The girl is approximately 23 weeks pregnant. During our investigation. We have all the evidence, including the medical report, which confirms that the girl was sexually assaulted. We will file the charge sheet soon and ensure that justice is served", he said The incident came to light much later as the families of the accused persons had threatened the victim's family with dire consequences if they reported the matter to the police.

The incident was reported to the police after several women and social organisations took up the matter.

Updated 23:21 IST, November 28th 2024

