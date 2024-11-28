Seven Arrested for Raping 14-Year Old Girl in Assam's Tinsukia

Tinsukia: Seven people have been arrested for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl, who is now 23 weeks pregnant, at Doomdooma in Assam's Tinsukia district, police said on Thursday.

The girl was lured to a secluded spot while she was playing with her friends and taken to a different location where she was allegedly raped by seven persons which included four minors, Tinsukia Superintendent of Police, Gaurav Abhijit Dilip said.

"The girl is approximately 23 weeks pregnant. During our investigation. We have all the evidence, including the medical report, which confirms that the girl was sexually assaulted. We will file the charge sheet soon and ensure that justice is served", he said The incident came to light much later as the families of the accused persons had threatened the victim's family with dire consequences if they reported the matter to the police.