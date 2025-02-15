Search icon
Updated 10:49 IST, February 15th 2025

Sex Racket Busted After Man Arrested for Running It In Residential Complex in Thane

A sex racket, which was being run in a residential complex in Maharashtra's Thane has been busted and the accused has also been arrested.

Sex Racket Busted in Thane | Image: Pixabay

Thane: A sex racket, that was being run in a residential complex, was busted by the city police and the accused has also been arrested. A case has been registered under the relevant sections of the BNS and the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956.

Thane Sex Racket Busted

A man has been arrested for allegedly running a sex racket from his flat in a housing complex in Maharashtra's Thane city, police said on Saturday.

Based on a tip-off, the anti-human trafficking cell (AHTC) of the Thane police raided the premises on February 12 and rescued a woman, senior inspector Chetna Chowdhari said.

She said the accused, Dattaram Sawant (58), was using the flat in the Vartak Nagar area to operate the racket.

Accused Arrested, Case Registered

The official said a case was registered against the accused under section 143(1) (trafficking of person) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956 .

(Inputs from PTI)

Published 10:49 IST, February 15th 2025

