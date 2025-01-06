Sharad Pawar Faces Rebellion: 8 NCP MPs Likely To Defect To Ajit Pawar's Camp

Mumbai: In a major political switch, at least 8 MPs from the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) are likely to join Ajit Pawar. According to the sources, these MPs are in close contact with the Ajit Pawar faction and are more likely to announce the shift. This political move is seen as a major jolt to Sharad Pawar's leadership, as Ajit Pawar's faction has already been recognised as the "real" NCP by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

After the ECI's decision, the Ajit Pawar faction was granted the party's poll symbol and name, giving them the status of the official NCP. Sources, however, close to the party also claimed that Sharad Pawar is open to joining the ruling Mahayuti alliance, led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The latest political development is being considered as the biggest blow for the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance in Maharashtra and the opposition’s INDI Alliance. The decision of the 8 parliamentarians from the NCP (Sharad Pawar) to reportedly join the Ajit Pawar-led faction has come up after his party and the Mahayuti alliance managed to sweep a massive victory in the recently concluded Maharashtra Assembly elections.