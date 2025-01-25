Sharad Pawar's Public Events Over Next 4 Days Cancelled Due To Ill-Health: NCP(SP)

Pune: Prashant Jagtap, Pune city NCP (SP) President, on Saturday, said all the scheduled public engagements of his party chief Sharad Pawar were cancelled following his ill health.

Jagtap said the 84-year-old was experiencing speaking difficulty due to cough.

Pawar on Thursday addressed an event at Vasantdada Sugar Institute in Pune on Thursday despite his ill health. He coughed frequently during his 18-minute speech.