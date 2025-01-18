'She Won't Come Back': Abhaya's Mother Vows to Fight Ahead of Kolkata Court's Verdict in RG Kar Case

Kolkata: As the Kolkata court is all set to pronounce verdict in the brutal RG Kar rape and murder case, the victim's mom has vowed to continue the fight, saying, "I will get to the bottom of this."

"I won't let this go. She won't come back but we will try our best to get the due justice," said Abhaya's mom.

"Proper investigation has not been done. The verdict will come today. We will continue our fight. Please be there for us. This is not the end. We have raised our question in the Supreme Court and High Court," she continued.

'There Were Bites on Her Neck, Face': Parents

Speaking to the media, Abhaya's parents alleged that there were bite marks on her face and neck. Her father further alleged that the Central Bureau of Investigation has done nothing in the matter.

"The CBI has done nothing in this matter. CBI never called me anywhere, they came to our residence once or twice but whenever we asked them about the investigation, they always said it was underway. There were bites on my daughter's neck but a swab was not collected from there. In the post-mortem report, there was no concrete evidence. CBI is not trying much. There is no question of satisfaction here. We have raised several questions before the High Court and the Supreme Court. We have sought answers from the court itself. We did not seek answers from the CBI, but the court assigned all responsibility to the CBI," he said."In two months, the court reviewed all the evidence, and whatever punishment is appropriate will be decided by the court."

'DNA Report Shows Presence of 4 Boys and 1 Girl': Abhaya's Father

Speaking to ANI, the victim's father asserted that they will continue to knock on the door of the court until they get justice in the case."Not just one, but the DNA report shows the presence of four boys and one girl. We will feel some relief when the accused are punished. Until we get justice, we will keep knocking on the doors of the court and will also seek the support of the people of the country," he said.

Kolkata Court to Deliver Verdict Today

The judgement in the brutal rape and murder of an on-duty doctor at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital here will be delivered later on Saturday.

Sanjay Roy, who was a civic volunteer with the Kolkata Police, was charged with committing the crime on the postgraduate trainee at the state-run hospital in the northern part of the city on August 9 last year.

Kolkata Horror: What Happened to ‘Abhaya’?

In the early hours of August 9, a trainee doctor's body was found in a semi-naked condition in the seminar hall of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

As per the autopsy reports, the victim was raped before being murdered, her neck was broken, multiple body parts including her private parts were bleeding and she was severely injured.

The accused, Sanjoy Roy, a civic worker, has been arrested and is in police custody till August 23, 2024. Sanjoy Roy has confessed to his crime and according to local media, he has no remorse or guilt for committing the heinous crime.