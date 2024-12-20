Search icon
  • Sheer Negligence: SC Raps Tamil Nadu Govt Over Missing of FIR Files In Idol Theft Case

Published 21:36 IST, December 20th 2024

Sheer Negligence: SC Raps Tamil Nadu Govt Over Missing of FIR Files In Idol Theft Case

The Supreme Court on Friday termed as shocking the disappearance of 41 files related to FIRs in idol theft cases from police custody and sought an explanation.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Supreme Court of India | Image: PTI

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday termed as shocking the disappearance of 41 files related to FIRs in idol theft cases from police custody and sought an explanation from the Tamil Nadu government.

A bench comprising Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih directed the secretary, Home Department, Government of Tamil Nadu, to file an affidavit and virtually remain present on January 31, 2025, to explain the government stand.

The court observed 27 of the 41 files were traced and in 11 cases fresh FIRs were filed.

"The moment you file fresh FIRs, it becomes a defence for the accused. How can fresh FIRs be registered?” the bench said.

Advocate G S Mani, appearing for petitioner Elephant G Rajendran, said the thefts happened several years ago.

"The idols involved are worth over Rs 300 crore in the international market. There is no progress made in these cases. This is sheer negligence,” he submitted.

The top court had issued notice to the state home secretary, director general of police, hindu religious and charitable endowments commissioner, and the additional DGP heading the Idol Theft Wing in February, 2023.

Rajendran has sought a free and fair investigation into the disappearance of the files and alleged it was the result of a "serious conspiracy" among the senior police officers, bureaucracy, and the idol mafia. 

 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Updated 21:36 IST, December 20th 2024

