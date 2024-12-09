Search icon
Published 11:58 IST, December 9th 2024

Shillong Bound Flight Lands in Patna After Technical Glitch

A Delhi-Shillong flight of SpiceJet was diverted to Patna due to a technical glitch and it landed safely at the Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Delhi-Shillong flight lands in Patna after technical glitch | Image: PTI

Patna: A Delhi-Shillong flight of SpiceJet was diverted to Patna due to a technical glitch and it landed safely at the Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport here on Monday morning, officials said.

Alternative arrangements were being made for the passengers.

Speaking to PTI, Patna airport director Anchal Prakash said, "A Delhi-Shillong flight of SpiceJet faced a technical issue, prompting its diversion to the Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport here, where it landed safely at 8.52 am on Monday. Alternative arrangements are being made for the passengers." It was a normal landing and passengers and crew members on board were safe, he added.

(Except the headline, this story is not edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed) 
 

Updated 13:19 IST, December 9th 2024

