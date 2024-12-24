Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Shimla Transforms into a Snowy Paradise After Fresh Snowfall | In Pictures

Published 23:06 IST, December 24th 2024

Shimla Transforms into a Snowy Paradise After Fresh Snowfall | In Pictures

Shimla has transformed into a breathtaking winter wonderland following recent snowfall.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Shimla Transforms into a Snowy Paradise After Fresh Snowfall | In Pictures | Image: PTI

New Delhi: Himachal Pradesh’s Shimla has transformed into a breathtaking winter wonderland following recent snowfall. 

Himachal Pradesh Shimla snowfall

The Queen of Hills now wears a pristine white blanket, attracting throngs of tourists eager to experience its snowy charm. 

Himachal Pradesh Shimla snowfall

From Mall Road to Kufri, every corner of Shimla is a picture-perfect scene, exuding beauty and serenity.  

Himachal Pradesh Shimla snowfall

Tourists can be seen strolling through the snow-covered streets, sipping hot tea, and enjoying the crisp winter air. 

Himachal Pradesh Shimla snowfall

The Ridge, one of Shimla's iconic landmarks, has become a hub of activity, with visitors admiring the snow-draped surroundings.  

Himachal Pradesh Shimla snowfall

Fresh snowfall has brought immense joy to both tourists and locals, with activities like snowman building, snowball fights, and photography taking center stage. 

Himachal Pradesh Shimla snowfall

Cars parked along the roads are buried under thick layers of snow, adding to the enchanting scenery.  

Himachal Pradesh Shimla snowfall

Shimla's transformation has brought smiles and warmth to all who wander its snowy streets, making it a must-visit destination for winter lovers.

Himachal Pradesh Shimla snowfall

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 23:06 IST, December 24th 2024

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.