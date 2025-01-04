Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Rajan Salvi Meets Uddhav Thackeray Amid Quitting Rumours

Published 23:43 IST, January 4th 2025

Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Rajan Salvi Meets Uddhav Thackeray Amid Quitting Rumours

Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Rajan Salvi Meets Uddhav Thackeray Amid Quitting Rumours

Reported by: Digital Desk
Former Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray | Image: ANI

Mumbai: Amid rumours that he was about to quit the party, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Rajan Salvi on Saturday met Uddhav Thackeray and conveyed to him that he was unhappy over the factors that led to his defeat in the recent assembly elections.

Salvi, who had been representing the Rajapur constituency since 2009, lost to the rival Shiv Sena's Kiran Samant in the November 2024 Maharashtra assembly elections.

He has been meeting, for the last two days, party functionaries in Rajapur, Lanja and Dabhol and hearing their views about the reasons for his defeat, he said.

"I met Uddhav Thackeray. Whatever developments happened in my constituency, whatever my workers told me, has been conveyed to him. He heard the reasons behind my defeat. I hope he will make an appropriate decision," Salvi told reporters.

"I am upset about the reasons for the defeat. I have conveyed these feelings to Uddhav Thackeray," he added, hinting that he was unhappy with some people within the party.

When asked if local party functionaries wanted him to join the BJP, he did not give any direct answer.

"Their views and the chronology of events before the defeat have been put forth before the Shiv Sena chief (Thackeray)," Salvi said.

When asked for comment by reporters, Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said Salvi is a staunch Sena man, and it is unlikely that he will quit the party.

In 2024, the Anti-Corruption Bureau of Maharashtra Police had initiated probe against Salvi for allegedly possessing disproportionate assets. 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 23:43 IST, January 4th 2025

Recommended

Sunita Addresses Govinda's Bullet Injury: Would've Shot Him In Chest
Entertainment News
No HMPV Case In Telangana, No Cause For Alarm, Says Revanth Reddy Govt
India News
UCC to be Implemented in Uttarakhand This Month: CM Dhami | LIVE
India News
New Orleans Attacker Had Bomb Materials, Reserved Truck Weeks Ago
World News
Four Mutilated Bodies Found In Septic Tank Of House In Singrauli
India News
Stop Hyping Mediocre Stuff: Marco Faces Backlash Amid Box Office Success
Entertainment News
Massive Fire Breaks Out At Building In Srinagar's Rajouri Kadal Area
India News
Travesty That Biden Is Giving George Soros The Medal Of Freedom: Musk
World News
AUS Coach Makes Concerning Revelation About Sam Konstas Following Day 1
SportFit
Angelina Gets $80M Richer After Closure Of 8-yr-long Divorce From Brad
Entertainment News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.

Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: