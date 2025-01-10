Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Shocking! Dead Rat Found in Popular Snack Packet, Gujarat Girl Suffers Diarrhoea

Published 21:52 IST, January 10th 2025

Shocking! Dead Rat Found in Popular Snack Packet, Gujarat Girl Suffers Diarrhoea

A one-year-old got diarrhoea after eating snacks (Namkeen) from sealed in which a dead rat was found.

Reported by: Digital Desk
undefined | Image: undefined

A one-year-old got diarrhoea after eating snacks (Namkeen) from sealed in which a dead rat was found. The incident occurred in Prempur village of Gujarat 's Sabarkantha.

A dead rat was discovered in a packet of Gopal Namkeen, according to a complaint from a local family. The girl's father reported, "We purchased a packet of Gopal Namkeen, and my wife was feeding our daughter when she started vomiting after eating. Upon checking, we found a dead rat inside the packet."

The girl fell ill, suffering from diarrhea, and was subsequently admitted to Davad Hospital for treatment.

The father has called for strict action from the Food and Drugs Department against Gopal Namkeen for negligence.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 22:12 IST, January 10th 2025

Gujarat
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: