Shocking! Dead Rat Found in Popular Snack Packet, Gujarat Girl Suffers Diarrhoea

A one-year-old got diarrhoea after eating snacks (Namkeen) from sealed in which a dead rat was found. The incident occurred in Prempur village of Gujarat 's Sabarkantha.

A dead rat was discovered in a packet of Gopal Namkeen, according to a complaint from a local family. The girl's father reported, "We purchased a packet of Gopal Namkeen, and my wife was feeding our daughter when she started vomiting after eating. Upon checking, we found a dead rat inside the packet."

The girl fell ill, suffering from diarrhea, and was subsequently admitted to Davad Hospital for treatment.