Should There Be a Sanatan Board? CM Yogi Answers at Mahakumbh Mahasammelan

New Delhi: In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami during the Republic Bharat's Maha Kumbh Mahasammelan 2025, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted the supremacy of Sanatan Dharma, saying, "Our Sanatan Dharma has no limits. It is higher than the sky and deeper than the ocean."

When asked if India should have a Sanatan Board, CM Yogi, "Our Sanatana Dharma should not be compared to any other caste or religion. Never. As I said, people working in the name of Waqf, working like mafias, we should never compare ourselves with them. Our Sanatan Dharma is very big..."

He further asserted that the Sanatan Dharma should not be equated with what he termed the "Mafia Board."

Mafia Board: CM Yogi Hits Out at WAQF

Speaking on the land-grabbing allegations involving the Waqf Board. "I often think, is it the Waqf Board or the Mafia Board?" he remarked.

He accused the board of claiming ownership of lands, including those used for the Maha Kumbh Mela. The CM assured that every piece of land taken under the name of Waqf ownership would be reclaimed and used for the welfare of the poor.

"Remember, we will acquire every inch of our land,” Yogi declared. He added, “We will use the reclaimed land to build houses, hospitals, and educational institutions for the poor."

When questioned about the opposition’s silence on the issue, CM Yogi stated, “The opponents have been exposed, and the nation knows their reality.” Responding to the claim that the Maha Kumbh Mela is being conducted on Waqf land, CM Yogi said, “Our Kumbh traditions predate Waqf’s existence.”

Yogui Schools Akhilesh on 'Secularism'

Speaking further during the event, the UP CM accused Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Akhilesh Yadav of misusing the name of socialist leader Ram Manohar Lohia for "political gains" while ignoring his core teachings.

"They do politics in the name of Lohia ji, but have they ever read him? Lohia ji said if one wants to understand India, they must focus on two things. First, true socialism stays away from greed for wealth and progeny. You can see their (SP’s) example on this matter. Second, he said to understand India, one must study Lord Ram, Lord Krishna, and Lord Shankar. If they had read Lohia ji, they would have been saved from communal appeasement and could guide the next generation toward something meaningful.”

Adityanath added, “What can you expect from these leaders. They have distorted the essence of socialism into self-serving agendas.”

Republic Bharat's Mahakumbh Mahasammelan

To commemorate the historic Mahakumbh Mela set to begin on January 13, Republic Media Network is hosting a grand Mahakumbh Mahasammelan today, January 8, 2025 (Wednesday) in Lucknow. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be gracing the event with his presence and will join Republic Bharat’s Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami to discuss the significance of the Mahakumbh. Additionally, Uttar Pradesh DGP Prashant Kumar will provide insights into the high-tech security measures in place to ensure the safety of this historic event.