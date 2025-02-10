Shraddha Walkar's Father Vikas Walkar Dies Amid Ongoing Murder Trial Against Aftab Poonawala

Mumbai: Vikas Walkar, the father of Shraddha Walkar, who was brutally murdered and chopped into 35 pieces by her live-in partner Aftab Poonawala in Delhi's Mehrauli, passed away due to a heart attack in Maharashtra's Palghar. He died on Sunday at his residence in Vasai city of Palghar, where he lived with his wife and family. The reports of Vikas Walkar's demise came amid the ongoing Shraddha Walkar's murder trial in the case. Shraddha Walker was murdered by her 28-year-old lover and live-in partner Aftab Amin Poonawala in 2022. Shraddha and Aftab lived in a rented house in Mehrauli.

Vikas had been fighting for justice for his daughter since 2022 and was waiting to conduct her last rites. However, the Delhi police had not handed over the remains of her bones, recovered in the Mehrauli forest, leaving him distraught.

According to officials, Vikas was depressed and his health suddenly deteriorated in the early hours of Sunday. He was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead. The post-mortem report stated that Vikas died of cardiac arrest.

Vikas had testified in court that Aftab had confessed to the crime in front of him. He also stated that Aftab told him that he had brought two knives, a hammer, and a shovel to chop Shraddha's wrists. Shraddha's brother had also told the court that she had informed him that Aftab physically assaulted her.

The brutal murder of Shraddha Walkar had sent shockwaves across the country. Aftab Poonawala had strangled Shraddha to death on May 18 in the year 2022 and then chopped her body into 35 pieces. He stored the dismembered parts in a 300-litre refrigerator and disposed of them in the forest areas of Chhatarpur.