Shyam Benegal's Storytelling Had Profound Impact on Indian Cinema: PM

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed deep sadness at the demise of Shyam Benegal, saying the veteran filmmaker's storytelling had a profound impact on Indian cinema.

"Deeply saddened by the passing of Shri Shyam Benegal Ji, whose storytelling had a profound impact on Indian cinema. His works will continue to be admired by people from different walks of life. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," the prime minister said in a post on X.

Benegal, who heralded a new era in Hindi cinema with the 'parallel movement' in the '70s and '80s with classics such as "Ankur", "Mandi" and "Manthan", passed away on Monday after battling chronic kidney disease. He was 90.

The filmmaker, a star in the pantheon of Indian cinema's great auteurs, died at Mumbai's Wockhardt Hospital where he was admitted to the intensive care unit.

President Murmu Condoles Benegal's Demise

President Droupadi Murmu also condoled the demise of Shyam Benegal and said his passing away marks the end of a glorious chapter of Indian cinema and television.

Murmu said Benegal started a new kind of cinema and crafted several classics.

"A veritable institution, he groomed many actors and artists. His extraordinary contribution was recognised in the form of numerous awards including Dadasaheb Phalke Award and Padma Bhushan. My condolences to the members of his family and his countless admirers," the President said in a post on X.