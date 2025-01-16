Significant Stepping Stone: PM Modi Hails ISRO for Successful Satellites Docking

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday morning extended his wishes as the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) achieved a historic feat by successfully concluding the docking process of two satellites. He said that the success of the Space Docking Experiment (SpaDeX) project was a stepping stone for future space missions.

"Congratulations to our scientists at ISRO and the entire space fraternity for the successful demonstration of space docking of satellites. It is a significant stepping stone for India's ambitious space missions in the years to come," PM Modi posted on X.

ISRO on Thursday morning announced that the much-awaited satellite docking has been concluded, with India becoming the fourth country to do the same. "India became the 4th country to achieve successful Space Docking. Congratulations to the entire team! Congratulations to India," ISRO posted on X.

SpaDeX docking process completed manoeuvring from 15 meters to 3 metres hold point with precision, leading to successful spacecraft capture.

"SpaDeX Docking Update: Docking Success Spacecraft docking successfully completed! A historic moment. Let's walk through the SpaDeX docking process: Manoeuvre from 15m to 3m hold point completed. Docking was initiated with precision, leading to successful spacecraft capture. Retraction was completed smoothly, followed by rigidisation for stability. Docking successfully completed," ISRO announced, adding, "Post docking, control of two satellites as a single object is successful. Undocking and power transfer checks to follow in coming days."

Union Minister Jitendra Singh said this paves the way for the smooth conduct of ambitious future missions including the Bharatiya Antriksha Station and Chandrayaan 4.

"Congrats #ISRO. Finally made it. SPADEX has accomplished the unbelievable... docking complete... and it is all indigenous 'Bharatiya Docking System'. This paves the way for smooth conduct of ambitious future missions including the Bharatiya Antriksha Station and Chandrayaan 4 & Gaganyaan. PM Sh@narendramodi's continuous patronage keeps the spirits soaring... here at Bengaluru," the Union Minister of State (MoS) for Earth Sciences posted on X.