Published 14:59 IST, January 7th 2025
'Single Largest Expansion Ever': Microsoft to Invest $3 Billion in India to Expand Cloud and AI Capacity
IT major Microsoft will invest USD 3 billion in India for the expansion of cloud and AI infrastructure in the country, the company's CEO Satya Nadella said.
- India News
- 1 min read
Bengaluru: IT major Microsoft will invest USD 3 billion in India for the expansion of cloud and AI infrastructure in the country, the company's chairman and CEO Satya Nadella said on Tuesday.
There is a fantastic momentum in India where people are pushing for a multi-agent kind of deployment.
"I am really really excited to announce the single largest expansion we have ever done in India by putting USD 3 billion additional dollars to expand our Azure capacity," Nadella said.
He said that the company is doing a lot of regional expansions in India.
Nadella said that Microsoft's mission to empower every person and organisation in India drives the company.
"To that end it is about being able to ensure that the human capital of this country is able to continue to scale, take advantage of immense opportunity and potential the technology has. That's why we are very excited to announce today our commitment, which we have always had, to train 10 million people around AI skills by 2030," Nadella said.
(This story is not edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed)
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 14:59 IST, January 7th 2025