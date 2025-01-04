'Situation in China is Not Unusual, But India Well Prepared': Centre on HMPV Spread

New Delhi: Amid rising concern over the speculated spread of HMPV (human metapneumovirus) in China, the Union health ministry on Saturday said that the situation in Beijing is ‘not unusual’. The Centre, however, urged people to remain calm as India is ‘well-prepared’ to handle respiratory illnesses.

"Amid the reports of the rising respiratory illness in China in the past few weeks, a Joint Monitoring Group meeting was held under the chairmanship of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in Delhi", a press communique from the Centre read.

The meeting saw experts from the World Health Organisation (WHO), the Disaster Management (DM) Cell, the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP), the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Emergency Medical Relief (EMR) Division, and hospitals, including AIIMS Delhi.

"Following an extensive meeting on HMPV, the ministry said that the situation in China is 'not unusual' given the ongoing flu season. Reports indicated that the current surge is driven by the Influenza virus, RSV, and HMPV—common pathogens typically seen during this time of year," the ministry stated.

Earlier on Friday, Dr Atul Goel, Director-General of Health Services, reassured the public that there is nothing to be alarmed about the present situation, urging people to take general precautions.

Speaking to the media, Dr Goel emphasized that hospitals are well-prepared for the seasonal surge in respiratory infections. "Metapneumovirus is like any other respiratory virus that causes common cold, and in very old and very young it could cause flu-like symptoms. We have analysed the data of the respiratory outbreaks within the country, there is no such substantial increase in 2024 data. In any case during winter, there is an outbreak of respiratory infections and our hospitals are fully prepared for that with the necessary supplies and beds," he said.

"I want to request the public to take general precautions, which means, those who have cough and cold should prevent coming in contact with other people to prevent the spread and take normal medicines prescribed for cold and fever... Otherwise, nothing to be alarmed about the present situation," Dr Goel added.

Meanwhile, the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) under the Union Health Ministry is closely monitoring respiratory and seasonal influenza cases in the country, and is in touch with international agencies, according to Official sources.

"We will continue to monitor the situation closely, validate information and update accordingly," official sources said.

This development follows recent reports of an outbreak of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) in China.