Six Flights Bound For Delhi Diverted To Jaipur Due To Dense Fog
Six Delhi-bound flights were diverted to Jaipur on Wednesday morning due to adverse weather conditions in the national capital.
New Delhi: Six Delhi-bound flights were diverted to Jaipur on Wednesday morning due to adverse weather conditions in the national capital.
“Due to adverse weather conditions in Delhi, six flight diversions were reported between 0800 hours and 1030 hours to Jaipur,” official sources were quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
A thick blanket of fog engulfed Delhi on Wednesday, reducing visibility to zero and disrupting train schedules, with the weather department forecasting light rain ahead.
Trains, Flights Diverted
More than 26 trains were running late as of 6 am, with delays ranging from 30 minutes to four hours.
Visibility Drops To Zero in Several Parts of Delhi
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported dense to very dense fog (visibility less than 50 metres) in several parts of the national capital.
"Zero visibility has prevailed over Palam since 4:30 IST, with southeasterly winds blowing at 6-8 kmph," the IMD said.
At Safdarjung, visibility remained at a minimum of 50 metres in dense fog since 5:30 am, with calm winds, the department added.
The city recorded a maximum temperature of 21.2 degrees Celsius, 1.3 notches above normal, while the minimum temperature stood at 8.9 degrees Celsius, 1.5 notches above normal, according to the weather department.
