Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 16:05 IST, January 15th 2025

Six Flights Bound For Delhi Diverted To Jaipur Due To Dense Fog

Six Delhi-bound flights were diverted to Jaipur on Wednesday morning due to adverse weather conditions in the national capital.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Six Delhi- bound flights diverted to Jaipur due to dense fog | Image: PTI

New Delhi: Six Delhi-bound flights were diverted to Jaipur on Wednesday morning due to adverse weather conditions in the national capital. 

“Due to adverse weather conditions in Delhi, six flight diversions were reported between 0800 hours and 1030 hours to Jaipur,” official sources were quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

A thick blanket of fog engulfed Delhi on Wednesday, reducing visibility to zero and disrupting train schedules, with the weather department forecasting light rain ahead.

Trains, Flights Diverted 

More than 26 trains were running late as of 6 am, with delays ranging from 30 minutes to four hours.

Visibility Drops To Zero in Several Parts of Delhi

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported dense to very dense fog (visibility less than 50 metres) in several parts of the national capital.

"Zero visibility has prevailed over Palam since 4:30 IST, with southeasterly winds blowing at 6-8 kmph," the IMD said.

At Safdarjung, visibility remained at a minimum of 50 metres in dense fog since 5:30 am, with calm winds, the department added.
The city recorded a maximum temperature of 21.2 degrees Celsius, 1.3 notches above normal, while the minimum temperature stood at 8.9 degrees Celsius, 1.5 notches above normal, according to the weather department.
 

 

 

 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 16:05 IST, January 15th 2025

Recommended

PM Modi Inaugurates ISKCON Temple In Navi Mumbai | LIVE
India News
play-icon
02:00
Gautam Gambhir REFUSES Twice to Speak on Alleged Dressing Room Rifts
Videos
Now Central Govt Employees Can Travel Via Tejas and Vande Bharat Trains
India News
Madan Lal's Bombshell Comment On Gambhir-Rohit & Other Controversies
SportFit
play-icon
02:00
Gautam Gambhir Confronted, REFUSES to Answer Questions
Videos
play-icon
02:00
Indian Army's Robotic Dogs Steal The Show At Army Day Parade In Pune
Videos
The Celebration of Indian Festivals Like Diwali in Canadian Cities
Initiatives
play-icon
02:00
BCCI May Limit Players' Family Stay on Tours, Ex-VP Ravi Sawant Opposes
Videos
BTS' J Hope Announces 1st Solo World Tour; Know Countries, Tickets Sale
Entertainment News
BCCI's Rajeev Shukla Downplays Huge Rift That Has Divided Team India...
SportFit
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: