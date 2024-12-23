Skeletal Remains Found In Surat, Police Suspect Link to Man Who Went Missing 3 Months Ago

Surat: The skeletal remains of an unidentified man were found near Navjagruti School in Surat, police said on Monday.

Police suspect that the remains are believed to be of a 40-year-old man who may have died three months ago and was reported as missing. The officials said that they looked into the missing persons' complaints lodged three months ago at Hazira and surrounding police stations and found that one person was missing for three months.

Locals Informed Police About Skeletal Remains

The skeletal remains were collected by the police and sent to the civil hospital for forensic analysis. Authorities have initiated an investigation, considering both suicide and murder as possible causes of death.

“The discovery of the skeletal remains was made by locals who had entered the deserted area near the school to gather wood. Upon realizing that the remains might belong to a deceased individual, they informed police,” the cops said.

Police Suspect Link to Man Who Went Missing 3 Months Ago

Police said that they also found a cloth hanging on a tree near the remains.

“We are also suspecting it to be murder, as someone might have killed him and hanged him. The exact reason behind his death will be revealed after an investigation,” said a police officer.

Police said that they are waiting for the forensic report, and a DNA test will also be conducted to ascertain his identity.

In a related incident, the skeletal remains of an unidentified man were discovered on the outskirts of Siddipet in Telangana on November 6.

The individual is estimated to have been between 50 and 60 years old, with death occurring approximately six months prior.