  • SM Krishna Passes Away: Karnataka to Observe Three-Day State Mourning

Published 12:43 IST, December 10th 2024

SM Krishna Passes Away: Karnataka to Observe Three-Day State Mourning

Karnataka govt to observe three days of mourning on demise of former Union Minister SM Krishna.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Former Karnataka CM SM Krishna Dies at 92 | Image: X

Karnataka: The Karnataka government announced state mourning for three days as a mark of respect to veteran politician and former Chief Minister S M Krishna, who died here on Tuesday.

According the PTI, his last rites will be performed with full state honours at his native in Mandya district on Wednesday.

The three-day state mourning is from December 10 to 12, official notification said. During this period, there will be no official entertainment programmes and the national flag will be flown at half mast in all government buildings, it said. Krishna died at his residence early this morning.

The 92-year-old veteran politician was ailing for quite some time.

In a post on X, Siddaramiah, "I am shocked by the death of former Chief Minister SM Krishna. Krishna's service as a State and Union Minister and Chief Minister is unparalleled. Karnataka will always be indebted to him for his contribution to the growth of the IT-BT sector, especially as Chief Minister."

Further, Siddaramiah wrote that Krishna was an enemy of Ajatsatru and also his guide in the early days of Congress.

"Krishna, who was a secretive politician, was an enemy of Ajatasatru. Krishna, who was my guide in the early days of joining the Congress party, was always my well wisher. Krishna's foresight, disciplined life, gentlemanly demeanor and studious attitude are role models for budding politicians. I also share in the grief of his family and fans who are saddened by his passing away. I pray to God that his soul rest in peace," the post read.

Minister for Information, Technology and Biotechnology Priyank Kharge expressed his condolences and said that the Former CM's vision and dedication shaped Karnataka's progress.

"Deeply saddened by the demise of Shri S.M. Krishna, the former Chief Minister of Karnataka, whose legacy of leadership and public service has left an indelible mark on our state and nation.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 12:43 IST, December 10th 2024

