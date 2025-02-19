Smriti Irani’s Unmissable Story of Leaving Home, Chasing Dreams, and Finding Peace

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Smriti Irani on Tuesday shared her childhood memory, reflecting on resilience, ambition, and the power of forgiveness. Speaking in an event, Irani recounted how, at just seven years old, she, along with her two younger sisters, was suddenly told to pack her bags and leave home with her mother.

She recalled the urgency in the air that Sunday when her mother, struggling against societal expectations for not having a son, decided to start anew. "She sat in a rickshaw, carrying a cylinder, bags, and two daughters, waiting for me to join her. I stood outside my house and asked why. She simply said, ‘Let's go and build a house.’”

That moment ignited a determination in me, she said.

Staring at the home she was leaving behind, she made a silent promise: one day, she would buy it. Years later, after working relentlessly, she found herself standing in front of that very house, financially capable of making her childhood dream come true.

However, in a twist of wisdom, her mother’s response changed her perspective. "I called her and said, ‘I’m right where you left me 41 years ago, ready to buy the house.’ But she asked, ‘Do you still want it?’ I looked at the house, then at my wallet, and said, ‘No.’ She replied, ‘Learn to forgive yourself, forgive your anger, and those who wronged you—that's the best gift you can give yourself.’”

Irani reflected on this lesson, emphasizing the importance of being present in the moment rather than chasing material fulfillment.

She shed light on the need for stillness in a fast-paced world, adding, *"When you are still, the one person you need to meet is yourself."