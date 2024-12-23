Published 22:32 IST, December 23rd 2024
Snowstorm Paralyses Manali, Over 1,000 Vehicles Stranded Between Solang And Atal Tunnel | WATCH
The heaviest snowfall of the season has caused significant traffic disruptions in Manali.
New Delhi: A fresh wave of snowfall has transformed Shimla and Manali into picturesque winter wonderlands, attracting throngs of tourists eager to soak in the snowy charm. However, the heaviest snowfall of the season has caused significant disruptions in Manali, with over 1,000 vehicles stranded between Solang Nala and the Atal Tunnel.
Local authorities, including the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), and Station House Officer (SHO), are present at the site, coordinating rescue operations.
As of now, rescue teams have successfully cleared around 700 vehicles.
