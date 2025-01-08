Social Media Page Admin Booked for Public Mischief in J-K's Doda

Jammu: An FIR was registered against the administrator of a social media page for allegedly defaming several individuals by sharing "fabricated and malicious" content about their lives in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, police said on Wednesday.

The action was initiated against the "Bhaderwah Confession Page" Instagram account administrator following several complaints from victims, who alleged that the page had used their names to spread false stories, causing significant damage to their personal lives, a police spokesperson said.

The FIR was registered at Bhaderwah police station under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act against the accused, he said.

The police are actively investigating the case to identify and apprehend the accused involved in defamation, intimidation and public mischief, he added.