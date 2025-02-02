Union Budget 2025 in association with

Published 16:55 IST, February 2nd 2025

Soldier Returning to Duty from Holidays Goes Missing in J-K

A soldier returning to duty from home after holidays has gone missing.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Soldier returning to duty from holidays goes missing | Image: PTI/File

Srinagar: A soldier returning to duty from home after holidays has gone missing, officials here said on Sunday.

Rifleman Abid Bhat had left his home in Chittergul in Anantnag district to report to duty at Rangreth on Saturday, the officials said.

They said the soldier did not report at the camp till this morning after which a missing persons complaint was lodged with the police.

Further details were awaited, they added.   

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed.)

