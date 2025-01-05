Search icon
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Son of Ajmer Sharif Dewan Praises PM Modi’s Chadar Offering To Dargah, Criticises Owaisi’s Remarks

Published 05:12 IST, January 5th 2025

Son of Ajmer Sharif Dewan Praises PM Modi’s Chadar Offering To Dargah, Criticises Owaisi’s Remarks

PM Modi’s gesture of offering a 'chadar' to the Ajmer Sharif Dargah, has been praised by Nasiruddin Chishti, son of Ajmer Sharif Deewan Zainul Abedin Ali Khan

Reported by: Digital Desk
Son of Ajmer Sharif Dewan Praises PM Modi’s Chadar Offering To Dargah, Criticises Owaisi’s Remarks | Image: X

Ajmer: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s gesture promoting harmony and unity, by sending a 'chadar' to the Ajmer Sharif Dargah, has been praised by Nasiruddin Chishti, son of Ajmer Sharif Deewan Zainul Abedin Ali Khan. Chishti not only lauded PM Narendra Modi’s gesture but also slammed AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi’s remark against the prime minister deeming it as inappropriate. Notably, PM Modi’s gesture to send a chadar to the Ajmer Sharif Dargah on the occasion of Urs was an act that follows a long-standing tradition of Indian prime ministers.

Talking to news agency ANI, Nasiruddin Chishti responded to criticism from AIMIM president Owaisi, saying Owaisi's statement was inappropriate and that he should read the prime minister's message sent with the chadar to understand his views.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju offered the chadar at the dargah on the Urs of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti, reading out the PM's message. The prime minister’s message stressed on harmony among people of different religions.

His message also pressed on the importance of saints like Khwaja Garib Nawaz in promoting love, peace, and brotherhood.

PM Modi also greeted people on the 'Urs' of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti and wished for happiness and peace in everyone's lives. He had presented the 'ceremonial chadar' to Minorities Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju which was offered on his behalf at the famous shrine of the Sufi saint in Ajmer.

PM Modi has posted on X, saying, "Greetings on the Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti. May this occasion bring happiness and peace into everyone’s lives." 
 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 05:12 IST, January 5th 2025

